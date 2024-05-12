Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 6,262 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,700 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 6,262 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,620 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $40.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a current ratio of 6.59. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $25.99 and a one year high of $48.80.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bernstein Bank raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

View Our Latest Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.