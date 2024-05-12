Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URNM. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,597,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $58.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

