Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Posted by on May 12th, 2024

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNMFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of URNM. Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,597,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 306.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 231.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:URNM opened at $54.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.02. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $58.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21.

About Sprott Uranium Miners ETF

(Free Report)

The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (URNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the North Shore Global Uranium Mining index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies in the uranium industry. URNM was launched on Dec 3, 2019 and is managed by Sprott.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.