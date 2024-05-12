Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 984.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.67.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

ATO stock opened at $117.18 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.74 and its 200 day moving average is $114.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.