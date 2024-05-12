Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Garmin by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,246,834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $762,367,000 after acquiring an additional 176,510 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Garmin by 7.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,148 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,492,000 after buying an additional 108,427 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Garmin by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,411,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,459,000 after buying an additional 136,929 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Garmin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 932,299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $119,838,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,080 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

GRMN opened at $168.93 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $99.61 and a 1 year high of $170.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Garmin’s payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total transaction of $2,192,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,173,339.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

