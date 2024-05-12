Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Sells $34,011.00 in Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Madre Armelle De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, Madre Armelle De sold 600 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $75,204.00.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Madre Armelle De sold 4,276 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.79, for a total transaction of $520,774.04.

On Monday, March 4th, Madre Armelle De sold 12,654 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total transaction of $1,627,051.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $118.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 371.78 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

