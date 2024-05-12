David Crombie Sells 21,796 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) insider David Crombie sold 21,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $42,502.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,478.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Nine Energy Service Stock Down 3.1 %

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.59.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. Research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

About Nine Energy Service

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NINE. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its position in Nine Energy Service by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,313,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 209,407 shares in the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth $657,000. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,471,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 864,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

