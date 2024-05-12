David Crombie Sells 21,796 Shares of Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) insider David Crombie sold 21,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $42,502.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 332,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,478.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Nine Energy Service Stock Down 3.1 %
Nine Energy Service stock opened at $1.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.41. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.59.
Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $144.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. Research analysts predict that Nine Energy Service, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Nine Energy Service
Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.
