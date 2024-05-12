Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,873 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.67% of Deckers Outdoor worth $115,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $970,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth about $2,271,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $84,715,971.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.53, for a total transaction of $5,169,142.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,715,971.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,479 shares of company stock worth $18,687,559 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $960.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $864.00 target price (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $889.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE DECK opened at $861.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $876.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $772.27. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $424.36 and a 52 week high of $956.17.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.