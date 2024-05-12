Deutsche Post (ETR:DHL) Trading Up 1.7%

Deutsche Post AG (ETR:DHL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €39.26 ($42.22) and last traded at €38.97 ($41.90). Approximately 2,747,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €38.31 ($41.19).
Deutsche Post Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of €41.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.
