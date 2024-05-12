Deutsche Telekom (ETR:DTE) Trading 1.2% Higher

Deutsche Telekom AG (ETR:DTE – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as €21.98 ($23.63) and last traded at €21.90 ($23.55). 5,735,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €21.64 ($23.27).

Deutsche Telekom Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.95.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

