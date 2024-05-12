Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp cut its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 55.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,729 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,533 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DVN opened at $50.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.47 and a 1-year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

