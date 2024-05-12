Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,551,822 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 358% from the previous session’s volume of 338,628 shares.The stock last traded at $2.14 and had previously closed at $1.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Dingdong (Cayman) from $1.40 to $1.15 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50. The stock has a market cap of $510.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $703.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.70 million. Dingdong (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,849,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.05% of Dingdong (Cayman) worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dingdong (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.