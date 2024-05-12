discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Stock Price Down 1.6%

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 718 ($9.02) and last traded at GBX 737 ($9.26). 103,816 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 152,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 749 ($9.41).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DSCV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.94) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

discoverIE Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 719.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 714.19. The firm has a market cap of £706.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,350.00 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, insider Bruce Thompson bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.44) per share, with a total value of £26,880 ($33,768.84). In other discoverIE Group news, insider Clive Watson acquired 3,693 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 670 ($8.42) per share, for a total transaction of £24,743.10 ($31,084.30). Also, insider Bruce Thompson acquired 4,000 shares of discoverIE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.44) per share, with a total value of £26,880 ($33,768.84). Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

discoverIE Group Company Profile

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

