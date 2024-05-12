Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Raised to Neutral at Bank of America

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $54.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $43.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on D. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.73.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE D opened at $53.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 631.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,339,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,898,000 after buying an additional 14,105,237 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,630,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $329,792,000. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $214,220,000. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.