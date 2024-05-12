DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Holdings Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,266 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 75,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.05.

In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,904 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $18.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average is $34.11. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

