Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Price Performance

EGLE stock opened at $62.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.98 million, a PE ratio of 40.92 and a beta of 1.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52 week low of $39.15 and a 52 week high of $65.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.70 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $104.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bulk Shipping

In other news, major shareholder Castor Maritime Inc. acquired 69,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,362,632.75. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,461,135 shares in the company, valued at $91,540,107.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bulk Shipping

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGLE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth about $1,557,000. Susquehanna Portfolio Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

