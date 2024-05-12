EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. Has $14.65 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,433 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 71,576 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 705,065 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,628,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,397,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $825,065,000 after buying an additional 277,631 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,470,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,019,624,364.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 952,258,723 shares in the company, valued at $161,855,415,148.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,187,979 shares of company stock worth $3,440,575,337. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $187.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.52, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $109.25 and a one year high of $191.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna increased their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.62.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

