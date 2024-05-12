Electronic Data Processing (LON:EDP) Trading 1,916.9% Higher

Electronic Data Processing PLC (LON:EDP – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1,916.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90.50 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 90.50 ($1.14). Approximately 4,657,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57,849% from the average daily volume of 8,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.49 ($0.06).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 90.50.

Electronic Data Processing PLC provides computer software solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides ERP solutions for the merchanting/wholesale distribution industry, as well as e-business, application hosting, and sales intelligence solutions. It also offers hosting services, such as Software as a Service managed hosting, disaster recovery/business continuity, and online backup.

