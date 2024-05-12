Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELV. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,791,460.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ELV stock opened at $539.18 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $543.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $491.50. The firm has a market cap of $125.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.42.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

