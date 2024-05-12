Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Shares Purchased by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,388,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 338,434 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ellington Financial in the third quarter valued at $884,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Ellington Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 14.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 36,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Ellington Financial by 200.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFC opened at $11.90 on Friday. Ellington Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $14.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 46.79, a quick ratio of 46.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17.

Ellington Financial ( NYSE:EFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 66.65% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $27.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is 243.75%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $13.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $15.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.95.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

