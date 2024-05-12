Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
Energy Focus Price Performance
Shares of EFOI opened at $1.67 on Friday. Energy Focus has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $3.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.90.
About Energy Focus
