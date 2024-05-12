Enstar Group Limited (ESGRO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on June 3rd

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Enstar Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ESGRO opened at $24.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.40. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

