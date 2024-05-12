Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.
Enstar Group Stock Performance
ESGRP stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15.
Enstar Group Company Profile
