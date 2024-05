Enstar Group Limited (ESGRP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

ESGRP stock opened at $25.45 on Friday. Enstar Group has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.15.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.