Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Position Lowered by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,032,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $123,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Entegris by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris during the third quarter worth about $135,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total transaction of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,721.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,605.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,082 shares of company stock worth $5,606,849. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Price Performance

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $131.55 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 63.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.24 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $104.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.10.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

