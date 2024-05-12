FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells $139,922.46 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.82 million, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.41. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $8.84.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $4,306,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in FIGS by 62.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 85,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,003 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in FIGS by 6.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 25,032,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,694,000 after buying an additional 1,470,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in FIGS by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in FIGS in the third quarter valued at about $692,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIGS. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

