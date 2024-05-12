FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Insider Sells $139,922.46 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
FIGS Stock Performance
Shares of FIGS stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.82 million, a PE ratio of 49.00, a PEG ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.41. FIGS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.37 and a 52 week high of $8.84.
FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.38 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIGS. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.
FIGS Company Profile
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
