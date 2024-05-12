First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (INBKZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46.
About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-
