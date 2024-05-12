First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (INBKZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 14th

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Sunday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46.

About First Internet Bancorp – Fixed-

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

