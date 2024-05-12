First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,379 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 264.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 471,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 43,879 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 466,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 114,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $17.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $17.45.

About First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

