First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Shares Down 0.3%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $92.15 and last traded at $92.48. 7,774 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 30,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.76.
The company has a market cap of $883.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.24 and a 200-day moving average of $87.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1234 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%.
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
