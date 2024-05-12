Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.43.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

MSI opened at $362.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.37. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.64 and a twelve month high of $364.06.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

