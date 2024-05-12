Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 143 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 32.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 8,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Airbnb by 98.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 31.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 51,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,056,000 after buying an additional 12,330 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 198.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 55,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

ABNB stock opened at $146.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.55 and a 1-year high of $170.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.86. The company has a market capitalization of $94.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,624,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $11,725,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 146,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,695,605.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 397,474 shares of company stock worth $63,809,871 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.13.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

