Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SkyWest by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in SkyWest by 14.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SkyWest

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,000,114.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 32,286 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $2,487,636.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,082,599.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Wade J. Steel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $1,156,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,000,114.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,286 shares of company stock worth $3,777,576 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

SkyWest Price Performance

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $77.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.66. SkyWest, Inc. has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $79.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

