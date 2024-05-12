Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA) Trading 0.7% Higher

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 2,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Freedom Financial Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $65.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Freedom Financial alerts:

Freedom Financial (OTCMKTS:FDVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Freedom Financial had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $7.72 million for the quarter.

About Freedom Financial

Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia that provides commercial banking, personal banking, and mortgage banking solutions. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, interest bearing business savings accounts, money market accounts, personal savings accounts, certificates of deposits, and IRAs, as well as insured cash sweep and certificate of deposit account registry services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.