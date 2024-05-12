Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 849,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,080 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $109,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Garmin by 15.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 70,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Garmin during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 8.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $168.93 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $99.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.74. The stock has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.42. Garmin had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 41.18%.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total transaction of $349,710.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,379,016.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock valued at $14,166,944. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Garmin from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.50.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

