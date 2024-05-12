Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Gartner by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Up 0.6 %

IT stock opened at $439.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.32. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $303.10 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $459.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total transaction of $308,946.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,557,857. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.00, for a total value of $308,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,557,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,952 shares of company stock worth $10,598,070 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $432.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $474.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gartner

Gartner Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.