Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Sets New 52-Week High at $111.39

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $111.39 and last traded at $110.46, with a volume of 322589 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Glaukos from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Glaukos in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Glaukos from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.64.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Glaukos

Glaukos Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 24.69% and a negative net margin of 43.15%. The company had revenue of $85.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Glaukos’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $41,373.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,644.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total value of $42,835.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,962,758.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alex R. Thurman sold 434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total transaction of $41,373.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,644.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 230,544 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,497 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GKOS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Glaukos by 5,860.0% in the 1st quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

(Get Free Report)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.