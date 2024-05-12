Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stake Boosted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 220.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $18.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.71%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

