Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

GMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Globus Medical

Globus Medical Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GMED stock opened at $64.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.45. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $43.38 and a 52 week high of $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.13, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.17. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $606.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 119.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David D. Davidar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566,275 shares in the company, valued at $36,807,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 10,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $550,574.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,419 shares in the company, valued at $905,613.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globus Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 12.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 7.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 5.2% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 626,601 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Globus Medical by 12.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 85,429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 9,754 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.