HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Shares of HBT Financial stock opened at $19.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. HBT Financial has a 12-month low of $16.67 and a 12-month high of $21.87. The company has a market cap of $618.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.41.

In other news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $68,499.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 559,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,903.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 4,932 shares of company stock worth $93,083 over the last three months. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in HBT Financial by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,010,000. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

