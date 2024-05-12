Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heritage Insurance currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

HRTG opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.94 million, a P/E ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.14). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $191.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Insurance will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,584 shares in the company, valued at $8,764,864.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Heritage Insurance news, CEO Ernie J. Garateix bought 5,000 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.21 per share, for a total transaction of $41,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,764,864.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. Whiting purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.35 per share, with a total value of $417,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 59,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,177.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 75,000 shares of company stock worth $621,350 and have sold 8,300 shares worth $71,408. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRTG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Insurance during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the third quarter worth about $172,000. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

