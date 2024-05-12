IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in IDEX were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in IDEX by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 2,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $226.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.45. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IEX

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.