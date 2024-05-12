IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Stock Price Up 6.8%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.16. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

IHI Trading Up 6.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23.

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. IHI had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. As a group, analysts expect that IHI Co. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IHI

IHI Corporation operates in resources, energy, and environment; social infrastructure and offshore facilities; industrial systems and general-purpose machinery; aero engine, space, and defense; and other business areas in Japan and internationally. It provides carbon reduction solutions; gas turbines and engines, and diesel engines for land use, and high-speed ships and other marine vessels; LNG receiving terminals and storage tanks; and equipment for various plants.

