Indra Sistemas (OTCMKTS:ISMAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.18

Indra Sistemas, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ISMAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

Indra Sistemas Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Indra Sistemas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Indra Sistemas, SA operates as a technology and consulting company worldwide. It designs, develops, produces, integrates, operates, maintains, repairs, and markets systems, solutions, and services based on the use of information technologies; computing, electronics, and communications. The company researches, engineers, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, installs, maintains, and repairs devices, equipment, and systems for data communication, encryption systems, encryption, beacon, and command and control center, as well as architectural and engineering technical services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Indra Sistemas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indra Sistemas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.