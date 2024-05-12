Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.55

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.52, with a volume of 25396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.11.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $205.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.87.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

