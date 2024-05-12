Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,345,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,810,000 after acquiring an additional 161,922 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 908,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,424,000 after acquiring an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Ingredion by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 752,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,019,000 after acquiring an additional 317,509 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 659,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 564,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,537,000 after acquiring an additional 36,530 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total transaction of $272,624.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,289 shares of company stock worth $7,185,108. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingredion Stock Performance

INGR opened at $120.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $120.53.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.17.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

