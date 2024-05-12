Insider Buying: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) CEO Buys $141,330.00 in Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Moon purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $141,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Energy Recovery Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:ERII opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.33 million, a PE ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 1.26. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $30.76.
Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.
Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells energy efficiency technology solutions in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. The company offers high and low pressure, and ultra pressure exchangers; AT and LPT hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation booster pumps for use in seawater and brackish desalination, and wastewater treatment.
