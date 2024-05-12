Insider Buying: NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) CFO Acquires $46,579.75 in Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe acquired 3,095 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $46,579.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,124 shares in the company, valued at $47,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jean-Pierre Lapointe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Jean-Pierre Lapointe acquired 200 shares of NB Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, with a total value of $2,760.00.

Shares of NBBK stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.10 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97.

NB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $42.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Gray Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $915,000.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on NB Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

