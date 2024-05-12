Insider Buying: Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI) Insider Purchases A$45,000.00 in Stock

Neurotech International Limited (ASX:NTI – Get Free Report) insider Robert (Max) Johnston purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$45,000.00 ($29,801.32).
Neurotech International Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.
Neurotech International Company Profile
