Insider Buying: The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) CFO Buys $96,360.00 in Stock

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) CFO Scott W. Kingsmore acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.06 per share, for a total transaction of $96,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,498.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Macerich Trading Down 1.4 %

MAC opened at $15.28 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average is $14.83.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 38.96%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Macerich Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Macerich

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -43.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of Macerich by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 81,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 1.6% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Macerich by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Macerich by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAC shares. Compass Point dropped their target price on Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Macerich in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

About Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

