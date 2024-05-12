Insider Selling: Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Sells $34,305.00 in Stock

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at $678,941.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Digimarc Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DMRC stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. Digimarc Co. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $43.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.66 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative net margin of 114.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.01%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DMRC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digimarc

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Digimarc by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Digimarc by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digimarc during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

