Insider Selling: Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) EVP Sells $35,256.00 in Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) EVP John A. Harris sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $35,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,741. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Integer Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Integer stock opened at $113.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.36. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $123.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ITGR. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. CL King started coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integer

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 3rd quarter worth about $816,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 11,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 180,270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

