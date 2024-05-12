Insider Selling: LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Director Sells $38,581.50 in Stock

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) Director Xavier Urbain sold 867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $38,581.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

LKQ Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $44.21 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $41.30 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.13). LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LKQ from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Institutional Trading of LKQ

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Czech National Bank boosted its position in LKQ by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 777 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Stories

